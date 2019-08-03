|
|
Timmons, Yvonne
1948 - 2019
Yvonne Marie Timmons, age 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family July 31, 2019. She was born November 18, 1948 to her parents, William and Margaret Stires Osborne in Columbus, Ohio. Graduate of Marion Franklin Class of 1967. Yvonne retired but never stopped helping others by volunteering and being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Timmons; daughter, Vonna (Tim) Tiller; son, Kenny (Kelly) Timmons; grandchildren, Timmy, Jennifer, Taylor, and Alexis; great grandchildren, Layliana and Jaxson; brother, William Osborne; special friend, Sue Robeson as well as many wonderful friends. Friends may call at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Monday August 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow after interment at American Legion Post #144, 3253 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio 43207.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019