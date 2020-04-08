Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Turner


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Turner Obituary
Turner, Yvonne
1933 - 2020
Yvonne Patricia Turner, age 87. Sunrise February 13, 1933 and Sunset April 3, 2020. Memorial Service 2PM Friday, April 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -