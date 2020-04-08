|
Turner, Yvonne
1933 - 2020
Yvonne Patricia Turner, age 87. Sunrise February 13, 1933 and Sunset April 3, 2020. Memorial Service 2PM Friday, April 10, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020