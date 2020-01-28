|
|
Young, Yvonne
Yvonne L. Young, age 54, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born July 4, 1965 in Bellaire, Ohio to Robert Sr. and Barbara Young. She is preceded in death by her father. In addition to her mother, Yvonne is survived by her beloved children, Olivia Young, Jeffery Young, Rainier Young, Erica Young, Nicholas Young; grandchildren, Susan, Samantha, Dream, Malachi; siblings, Roberial (Ron) Brown, Robert (Gizelle)Young Jr., Eric Young, Juliet Young; step-brother, Stanley King Hankton; many nieces and nephews; and friends, Brenda Prior and Reginald Bradford. Yvonne's greatest pastime was spending time with her family. She introduced her siblings to their shared love of reading. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, especially Monopoly, with her children, nieces, and nephews. Yvonne was also known to enjoy cake, or more specifically Gizelle's five flavored cake that would appear at family gatherings. She is a proud graduate of DeVry University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree.Yvonne was well loved and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10-11am, with a memorial service to follow at 11am. Those wishing to send online condolences or share a fond memory may sign the online guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020