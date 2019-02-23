Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Rev. Zachariah T. "Zeke" and "ZT" Rundio Sr., age 70. Born 1/23/1949 - Died 2/21/19. He served in the U.S. Navy. Worked at Landed Vault Company. He was a preacher and minister for many years until he passed. Zeke is preceded in death by his wife, Julie Rundio, dad, Joseph F. Rundio, mom, Martha W. Ferris and grandchildren. He is survived by children: Annette (Ray), Carolyn (Mike), Cindy (Terry), Zachariah Jr. and Norman (Vada). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to wither Warrior Foundation, Freedom Station, 1223 1/2 28th St. Apt. A, San Diego, CA 92102 or CSW Farms, 8651 Riebel Rd, Galloway, OH 43119. Friends and family may visit Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
