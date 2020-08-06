1/
Zachary Alton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alton, Zachary
Zachary Jacob Alton, age six month and 25 days, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Zachary loved being in the Lord's house by either listening to instrumental Christian music and services from his NICU bed or being in church with organ music and brightly colored stained-glass windows. He was in awe of the Lord's creations and loved walks outdoors. He always liked to keep all on their toes. He liked bouncing like Tigger, snuggled by loved ones and flirting with the nurses, doctors and therapists. He truly was a precious miracle from God. He was born January 9, 2020 in Columbus. He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Theresa Beal Alton; a brother, Dominic Alton; his grandparents, John and Linda Beal and Suzanne Alton; aunts and uncles, Alan (Amy) Beal, Ann (David) Hunt, Dan (Tonya) Beal and Rob (Betsy) Alton; cousins, Nick, Jack, Ryan, Walker, Tyler, Ethan, Cody, Connor, Killian and Rachel; and many friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather Robert Alton. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Pre-School or Nationwide Children's Hospital Homecare and Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Underwood Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved