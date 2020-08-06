Zachary Alton

Alton, Zachary
Zachary Jacob Alton, age six month and 25 days, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Zachary loved being in the Lord's house by either listening to instrumental Christian music and services from his NICU bed or being in church with organ music and brightly colored stained-glass windows. He was in awe of the Lord's creations and loved walks outdoors. He always liked to keep all on their toes. He liked bouncing like Tigger, snuggled by loved ones and flirting with the nurses, doctors and therapists. He truly was a precious miracle from God. He was born January 9, 2020 in Columbus. He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Theresa Beal Alton; a brother, Dominic Alton; his grandparents, John and Linda Beal and Suzanne Alton; aunts and uncles, Alan (Amy) Beal, Ann (David) Hunt, Dan (Tonya) Beal and Rob (Betsy) Alton; cousins, Nick, Jack, Ryan, Walker, Tyler, Ethan, Cody, Connor, Killian and Rachel; and many friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather Robert Alton. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Pre-School or Nationwide Children's Hospital Homecare and Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Underwood Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
