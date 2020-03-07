|
|
Daniels, Zachary
1976 - 2020
Zachary John Daniels, 43
After years of battling severe mental illness, Zach ended his own life at his home on March 1. Zach was an intelligent, thoughtful man who loved his family above all. He was a skilled woodworker and loved the outdoors – especially fishing for salmon on Lake Huron. He was talented, kind, gentle, and loving. Zach is survived by his father – Jeff Daniels (Teresa), mother – Margaret Daniels (Mike Hardin), brother – Jacob (Sue), sister – Rene Hardin (Bill), son (Jeremiah Gordon), two nephews (Kyle and Tyler Hardin), and three nieces (Alyssa Hardin, and Clare and Eleanor Daniels). His pain has ended, and he now rests in peace with his Lord and Savior.
Like many people who have a mental illness, denial, and a false understanding of his disease, coupled with shame, kept Zach from accepting the intense treatment he so desperately needed. The stigma of mental illness, and the all too common consequence of choosing to end one's life, can only be defeated when mental illness is discussed, accepted, and treated like any life-threatening physical disease. Ignoring or hiding mental illness will not make it go away. People living with mental illness are avoiding life-saving treatment because of the shame our culture places on victims of the disease of mental illness and their families. Talk openly about mental health; show compassion for those living with mental illness; call out the media for perpetuating stereotypes. Shame and stigma end when we end the silence.
A memorial service to honor Zach's life will be held at the United Methodist Church for All People (946 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206) at 2:00 PM on April 4, 2020. The family requests that donations in Zach's memory be made to NAMI Franklin County (namifranklincounty.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020