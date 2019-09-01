Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High Street
Lockbourne, OH
Zachary Eakin


1989 - 2019
Zachary Eakin Obituary
Eakin, Zachary
1989 - 2019
Zachary Lewis Eakin, age 30, of Columbus, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2019 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado while on a fishing trip with his cousin who was also his best friend, Dr. Jeffrey Eakin. Survived by parents Patrick and Patricia; longtime loving partner, Mary Kate Pasini; sister Erica (Jonathon) Lovell; nieces Khloe and Zoey Lovell; grandmothers Nancy Eakin and Ginger Phillips, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Zach was successfully self-employed in marketing and advertising. He attended The Ohio State University and was a graduate of Bishop Hartley High School. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 1 - 3 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12 Noon at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137, Fr. Jim Black, Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign and view Zachary's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
