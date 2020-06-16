Ledbetter, Zachary
2000 - 2020
Zachary Thomas Ledbetter, 20, of New Lexington, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 due to being crushed at work by machinery at Fabcon Precast, LLC. He was born May 10, 2000 in Asheboro, NC to his loving father and best friend Reece Ledbetter and adored mother, who he would do anything for, Linda (Oxendine) Ledbetter. He was a graduate of the Ohio Connection Academy. He was a hard worker who excelled at anything that he put his mind to. He drew up the plans for his own house that he was building. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends on his property and sitting around a fire. He was an avid video game player. Zachary was an encourager and giver. His smile was contagious and he had a great sense of humor. He was loved by all who knew him and will be intensely missed. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Reece E. Ledbetter, Sr. Zachary is survived by his girlfriend, Allyssa Burgess; brothers, James Knight, Brandon Ledbetter; sisters, Morgan Ledbetter, Jessica Duty; nephews, Mason Ledbetter and Alex Duty; niece, Victoria Smith; maternal grandfather, James Oxendine; maternal grandmother, Pearlie Oxendine; paternal grandmother, Frances (Ray) Hudson; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 11a.m. until the start of his funeral service at 4p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at https://tinyurl.com/ycbhbqmt . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
2000 - 2020
Zachary Thomas Ledbetter, 20, of New Lexington, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 due to being crushed at work by machinery at Fabcon Precast, LLC. He was born May 10, 2000 in Asheboro, NC to his loving father and best friend Reece Ledbetter and adored mother, who he would do anything for, Linda (Oxendine) Ledbetter. He was a graduate of the Ohio Connection Academy. He was a hard worker who excelled at anything that he put his mind to. He drew up the plans for his own house that he was building. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends on his property and sitting around a fire. He was an avid video game player. Zachary was an encourager and giver. His smile was contagious and he had a great sense of humor. He was loved by all who knew him and will be intensely missed. Preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Reece E. Ledbetter, Sr. Zachary is survived by his girlfriend, Allyssa Burgess; brothers, James Knight, Brandon Ledbetter; sisters, Morgan Ledbetter, Jessica Duty; nephews, Mason Ledbetter and Alex Duty; niece, Victoria Smith; maternal grandfather, James Oxendine; maternal grandmother, Pearlie Oxendine; paternal grandmother, Frances (Ray) Hudson; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 11a.m. until the start of his funeral service at 4p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at https://tinyurl.com/ycbhbqmt . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.