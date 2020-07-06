Marsh, Zachary
Zachary Marsh, 30, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Delaware County due to the result of an automobile accident. Zach was born June 21, 1990 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Matt and Becky Marsh. He was a terrific and loving husband to Briana, the love of his life whom he married in 2017 and father to twins, Stella and Theo and big sister Ruby. We ask that you keep them in your prayers. A Memorial service to celebrate Zach's life will be held at 7pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church, 4401 Allison Rd, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.