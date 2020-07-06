1/
Zachary Marsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsh, Zachary
Zachary Marsh, 30, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Delaware County due to the result of an automobile accident. Zach was born June 21, 1990 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Matt and Becky Marsh. He was a terrific and loving husband to Briana, the love of his life whom he married in 2017 and father to twins, Stella and Theo and big sister Ruby. We ask that you keep them in your prayers. A Memorial service to celebrate Zach's life will be held at 7pm Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church, 4401 Allison Rd, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved