Thompson, Zachary
1980 - 2020
Zachary E. Thompson, 39, of Dublin, died unexpectedly on June 16, of natural causes at his residence. He was born October 5, 1980, in Chillicothe, OH to Larry E. and Patricia A. (Kent) Thompson, who survive and reside in Chillicothe. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Rachael (Richard) Rodman and their children, twins Jack and Anna Rodman, and Ellie Rodman, all of Upper Arlington; paternal grandfather, Ralph E. (Betty) Thompson of Lucasville; aunts and uncles, John "Ed" Thompson, Austin, TX, Byron "Andy" Thompson, Lakeland, FL, Juanita (Michael) Williams, Lucasville, and Jeannette Kent, Norton, KS; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother M. Delores Thompson, maternal grandparents John E. and Helen T. Kent and an uncle John E. Kent II. Zach was a graduate of Unioto High School, Class of 1999. He then earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Ohio State University and worked for Vertiv. He had attended Pleasant Valley Church, enjoyed golf, and was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengal Football fan. Funeral services will be held 11am Tuesday, June 23, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Brett Fisher officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30pm Tuesday in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 5-7pm and Tuesday 1-hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.