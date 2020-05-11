Zechariah Dunson
1931 - 2020
Dunson Sr., Zechariah
1931 - 2020
Zechariah Dunson Sr. Age 89, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Zechariah was born February 19, 1931 in Harlan, KY to the late Alexander and Minnie (Allen) Dunson. Mr. Dunson worked as a meat cutter for A&P Grocery and at Kroger Company until retirement. Member of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Josie Lee Dunson. Survived by son, Zechariah Dunson Jr.; daughter, Charlotte A. (Phillip) Ayers of Maryland; grandson, Allen P. (Kara Evenson) Ayers; brother, Isaiah Dunson; sister, Johhny Mae Dunson. Services will be at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of the service at 11:00 am. Elder Michael D. Reeves, Sr. Officiating. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
