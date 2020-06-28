McRae, Zella

1930 - 2020

Zella Mae McRae, 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital following an extended illness. Zella was born on April 18, 1930 in Metter, Georgia to the late John Wesley and Gertrude Whipple-Hodges. She was a 1948 graduate of William James High School, Statesboro, GA. and attended Fort Valley State. She was married 49 years to the late Trudor McRae Sr. Their union was blessed with five children. Mother Zella was a member of Bethel Temple Apostolic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Trudor McRae Sr., siblings Cother Lee Hodges, Juanita Lanes, and John Hodges Jr. Zella is survived by her sister, Gracie L Beck; sons, Terry Lewis McRae (Francis), Graylan McRae (Evarn), and Trudor McRae Jr. (Kelli); daughters, Sherrell McRae, and Marshia Lynn Boone (John); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Zella was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all. A private graveside service will be held at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville, OH. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store