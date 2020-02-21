Home

Zorina Z. Minix


1926 - 2020
Zorina Z. Minix Obituary
Minix, Zorina Z.
1926 - 2020
Zorina Z. Minix, 93, passed away on February 19, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1926 in Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Anna Zobenica, brothers Dushun and John Zobenica, sister Dukie Tillman. She is survived by husband, Eugene; son, Randy Minix; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Minix; grandchildren, Holly Minix, Sierra (Jordan) McKenzie, Trey Minix, Logan Minix; sisters, Dessie Smith, Violet Zobenica; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
