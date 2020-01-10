Home

June would like to thank everyone for their letters, cards and messages of sympathy on the sad loss of Adrian. Thanks also to all those who attended his funeral service and gave donations in his memory for St Mary's Church, Brome, which totalled £432.00. Special thanks to the staff at Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd and Rev'd Adrian Watkins for the caring way the funeral was conducted. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 10, 2020
