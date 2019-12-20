Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Barber Funeral Directors
317 Aylsham Road
Norwich, Norfolk NR3 2AB
01603 484308
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:45
St Faiths Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan BAILEY

Notice Condolences

Alan BAILEY Notice
BAILEY

Alan

(Formerly of North Lopham) Sadly passed away on 12th December 2019 at his home in Hainford, aged 79. He will be sadly missed by Mary and all the family. Celebration of Alan's life will take place at St Faiths Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, if you wish to make a donation, his passion was raising funds for "The Norfolk Zipper Club". Donations can be made at the service or via Gordon Barber Funeral Home, Aylsham Road, Norwich.
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -