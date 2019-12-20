|
|
BAILEY
Alan
(Formerly of North Lopham) Sadly passed away on 12th December 2019 at his home in Hainford, aged 79. He will be sadly missed by Mary and all the family. Celebration of Alan's life will take place at St Faiths Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, if you wish to make a donation, his passion was raising funds for "The Norfolk Zipper Club". Donations can be made at the service or via Gordon Barber Funeral Home, Aylsham Road, Norwich.
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 20, 2019