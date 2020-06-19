Home

Artistic legend, epic friend and mother extraordinaire, died peacefully at her home in Eye on Thursday 4th June 2020 after a long illness. Her children, Amber and Christian, were there to look after her throughout. The funeral is on Monday 22nd June for close family members only, until a larger celebration of her life is possible. Funeral procession through the centre of Eye (gathering at Caféye), via Mellis (Railway Tavern) to Beccles starting from Eye at 9.45am if you would like to give her a colourful send-off from the street. Donations, if wished, to benefit St. Elizabeth Hospice and Marie Curie Cancer Care: St Elizabeth's Hospice - https://angelalee.muchloved.com/

Marie Curie - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-lee-muchloved
Published in Diss Express on June 19, 2020
