MAKEY
Ann
of Beccles passed away peacefully on 27th August 2020 at Oulton Park Care Centre aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Arthur Makey, and mother of Christopher Douglas Makey. Funeral service at St Michael's Church, Beccles on Wednesday 16th September at 11.00am, followed by a private burial at St Peter's Church, Palgrave. Family flowers only please, but donations in Ann's memory are welcomed made payable to Greenpeace and sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 22 Hungate, Beccles, NR34 9TT or online via Much Loved at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 4, 2020