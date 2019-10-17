|
HAWES
Annie Mabel
(nee Alderton)
Slipped peacefully away in hospital on Tuesday 1 st October 2019 aged 104 ¼ years. Beloved wife of the late Nathaniel (Nat) and much loved mum of Christine. Service of Thanksgiving, followed by burial at St Mary's Church, Thornham Parva on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if wished to benefit Thornham Parva P.C.C. (towards a Hearing Loop) made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019