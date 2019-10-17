Home

POWERED BY

Services
Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie HAWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie HAWES

Notice Condolences

Annie HAWES Notice
HAWES

Annie Mabel

(nee Alderton)

Slipped peacefully away in hospital on Tuesday 1 st October 2019 aged 104 ¼ years. Beloved wife of the late Nathaniel (Nat) and much loved mum of Christine. Service of Thanksgiving, followed by burial at St Mary's Church, Thornham Parva on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if wished to benefit Thornham Parva P.C.C. (towards a Hearing Loop) made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.