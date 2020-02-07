Home

Annie HAWES

Notice

Annie HAWES Notice
HAWES

Annie Mabel

(nee Alderton)

Christine would like to say a huge thank you to family and friends for all the love and support extended on the death of her Mum, expressed by the numerous cards and correspondence received, the large number of people attending the Thanksgiving service and finally the donations which totalled £800 towards a hearing loop at St Mary's Church, Thornham Parva. Thank you to the Revd Dr Alan Harding and the Revd Canon Julia Lall for a compassionate and uplifting service, for guidance before and after and to James Fawcett, organist. Thank you to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Team for their very efficient and dignified arrangements. Thank you all most sincerely.
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 7, 2020
