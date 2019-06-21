|
FLATMAN
Ashley
On 13th June 2019 passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, aged 84 years of Diss, formerly of Botesdale. Beloved husband of the late Shirley, much loved dad of Tracey, Jayne and Nathan and a loving father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad
and brother. Funeral Service at Rickinghall Church on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of of Ashley for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 21, 2019