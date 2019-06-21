Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey CHILVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey CHILVERS

Notice Condolences

Aubrey CHILVERS Notice
CHILVERS
Aubrey
On 5th June 2019 peacefully at St. Mary's Care Home, New Buckenham, aged 93 years. Formerly of Dickleburgh. Loving husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Dickleburgh Church on Friday 5th July at 1.00pm followed by burial. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Aubrey for St. Mary's Care Home and The Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.