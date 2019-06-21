|
CHILVERS
Aubrey
On 5th June 2019 peacefully at St. Mary's Care Home, New Buckenham, aged 93 years. Formerly of Dickleburgh. Loving husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Dickleburgh Church on Friday 5th July at 1.00pm followed by burial. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Aubrey for St. Mary's Care Home and The Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 21, 2019