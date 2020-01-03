Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
14:00
St Mary's Church
Diss
Audrey ALDERTON

Audrey Joan

peacefully on 20th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mum of Julie and Gary, mother in law of Colin and Mary and a dear nan of Angela, David, Catharine and Rachel. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Diss on Friday 10th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private burial. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Audrey for the RSPB may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 3, 2020
