ALDERTON
Audrey Joan
peacefully on 20th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mum of Julie and Gary, mother in law of Colin and Mary and a dear nan of Angela, David, Catharine and Rachel. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Diss on Friday 10th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private burial. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Audrey for the RSPB may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 3, 2020