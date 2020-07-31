Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Averil THIRKETTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Averil and Alf THIRKETTLE

Notice Condolences

Averil and Alf THIRKETTLE Notice
THIRKETTLE

Averil & Alf 'Pal' (Al to his family in the USA)

on 13th July 2020 peacefully aged 89 and 87 years of Fressingfield. Much loved parents to Louise and her partner James, grandparents to Alexis, Rafe, Demaris and Devon and great grandparents of seven! There will be a private cremation service. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Averil and Pal for The Woodbridge and District RDA or The Suffolk Punch Trust may be send via the Much Loved online tribute page at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -