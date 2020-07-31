|
THIRKETTLE
Averil & Alf 'Pal' (Al to his family in the USA)
on 13th July 2020 peacefully aged 89 and 87 years of Fressingfield. Much loved parents to Louise and her partner James, grandparents to Alexis, Rafe, Demaris and Devon and great grandparents of seven! There will be a private cremation service. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Averil and Pal for The Woodbridge and District RDA or The Suffolk Punch Trust may be send via the Much Loved online tribute page at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 31, 2020