MABBUTT
Barry
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Barry, who died peacefully at NNUH on 29th June 2020. Barry was a loving husband to Eileen, a kind and supportive father to Kevan, Peter and Katie, a warm and caring father-in-law to Sue and Seb, and a gentle and cheeky grandfather to George, Dylan, Isabella and Matilda. There will be a private family cremation on 16th July 2020 with family flowers only. If anyone would like to give a donation in Barry's name to East Anglian Air Ambulance this can be arranged via the Much Loved memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 10, 2020