Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Barry MABBUTT

Barry MABBUTT Notice
MABBUTT

Barry

It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Barry, who died peacefully at NNUH on 29th June 2020. Barry was a loving husband to Eileen, a kind and supportive father to Kevan, Peter and Katie, a warm and caring father-in-law to Sue and Seb, and a gentle and cheeky grandfather to George, Dylan, Isabella and Matilda. There will be a private family cremation on 16th July 2020 with family flowers only. If anyone would like to give a donation in Barry's name to East Anglian Air Ambulance this can be arranged via the Much Loved memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 10, 2020
