LIGHTNING

Basil

Sadly passed away at 2.45am on the 8th of May at the Norwich university Hospital. Basil and the whole family are still mourning the loss of his loving wife Joyce, who passed away on the 14th of March after a 70 year and 2 month relationship, now they are together forever. Basil was in hospital for checks after a fall, and health checks connected with the loss of his wife, when he unexpectedly died in his sleep after being cleared for release. Basil's cremation service is at Waveney Memorial Park at 2.00pm on 30th of May. Donations to Cancer Research is his request after being a supporter of them for many years. A donation box will be available at his service. Basil, a loving husband and father, brother, grandad, and great-grandad, is so greatly missed. A very sad double loss for the whole family. Published in Diss Express on May 24, 2019