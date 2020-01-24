|
RUSH
Bernard(Barney)
Sadly passed away 4th January, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearest husband of Audrey, loving dad to Michael and Gill. Will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at St Peter & St Paul Church, Eye on Monday, 17th February at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial at Eye Cemetery. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o Gordon Barber Funeral Home, 2 St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew NR7 0AW.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 24, 2020