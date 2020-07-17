Home

Passed away at home on 2nd July 2020 aged 84 years surrounded by her family. A lovely mum to Susan, Wendy and Tom, a loving grandma to Rebecca, Will, Amy, Sarah, Edward, Anita, Henry, Hannah and Flo and great grandma to Finley and Harriet. Private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if wished, for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, The Eye Church Development Fund and Eye Health Centre, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd sent c/o Chestnut House, 12, Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU
Published in Diss Express on July 17, 2020
