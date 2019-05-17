Home

FIDLER
Betty
On May 6th 2019 at The Community Hospital, Norwich aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Colin (dec'd), mother of David, Anne, Andrew and Jane, grandmother of Ben, Tom, Jim, Izzy and Hattie. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmund's Chapel on Thursday 30th May at 3.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Betty for Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home,63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 17, 2019
