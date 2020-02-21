|
JAMES
Betty Peacefully at Walcot Hall Nursing Home, Diss on 10th February 2020 aged 96 years. Funeral service at The Abbey Chapel, The West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby, on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1:30pm. Betty's request is for people to wear something bright. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Betty for either RAF Benevolent Fund or Walcot Hall Residents Fund and Garden may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the online tribute at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
