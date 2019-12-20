Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel
Bob PERRY

Bob PERRY Notice
PERRY

Bob

on 7th December 2019. Peacefully at home aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Marlene, loving dad of Glenn and Robert and a special grandad, great grandad and brother. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 3rd January

2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Bob for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 20, 2019
