PERRY
Bob
on 7th December 2019. Peacefully at home aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Marlene, loving dad of Glenn and Robert and a special grandad, great grandad and brother. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium - St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 3rd January
2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Bob for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 20, 2019