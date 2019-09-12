Home

POWERED BY

Services
Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob RISEBOROUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob RISEBOROUGH

Notice Condolences

Bob RISEBOROUGH Notice
RISEBOROUGH

Bob

Passed away peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on 7th September 2019, aged 85 years. A beloved dad, grandad, partner of Sheila (deceased) and a much loved friend who will be missed by all. At the request of Bob, Mourners are welcome to wear football shirts. Funeral Service to be held at St John the Baptist Church, Metfield on Friday 27th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit Help for Heroes made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.