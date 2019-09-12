|
RISEBOROUGH
Bob
Passed away peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on 7th September 2019, aged 85 years. A beloved dad, grandad, partner of Sheila (deceased) and a much loved friend who will be missed by all. At the request of Bob, Mourners are welcome to wear football shirts. Funeral Service to be held at St John the Baptist Church, Metfield on Friday 27th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit Help for Heroes made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 12, 2019