|
|
HUNT
Brenda
(nee Miles)
On 25th September 2019 peacefully at St Elizabeth Hospice aged 84 years. Much loved wife of John (dec'd), beloved mother of Jamie, loving nan of Charlotte, Bradley and Elliott and great-grandmother to Sofia-Rose. The funeral service will take place at Yaxley Church on Monday 14th October at 2.00pm followed by burial. No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Brenda for Bowel Cancer UK and Asthma UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 3, 2019