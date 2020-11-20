|
|
HULL
Brian Charles
Passed away on Wednesday November 4th, 2020. He was born on September 1,
1951 in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex. It is with deepest sorrow that Brian's family
announce the untimely passing of a beloved husband, treasured dad, and perfect
grandad following a sudden and acute battle with COVID-19.
A private funeral will be held and the family kindly asks for others to respect their
privacy. There will be a recording of the funeral service that will be available for
viewing on Wednesday December 2nd. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a
later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen Sebby's Gifts charity for anyone who wishes
to make a donation in honour of Brian. This charity supports children with a
diagnosis of Tango2, the same genetic disorder as his Grandson Sebastian.
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sebbysgiftsbrianhull
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 20, 2020