Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian HULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian HULL


1951 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Brian HULL Notice
HULL

Brian Charles

Passed away on Wednesday November 4th, 2020. He was born on September 1,

1951 in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex. It is with deepest sorrow that Brian's family

announce the untimely passing of a beloved husband, treasured dad, and perfect

grandad following a sudden and acute battle with COVID-19.

A private funeral will be held and the family kindly asks for others to respect their

privacy. There will be a recording of the funeral service that will be available for

viewing on Wednesday December 2nd. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a

later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen Sebby's Gifts charity for anyone who wishes

to make a donation in honour of Brian. This charity supports children with a

diagnosis of Tango2, the same genetic disorder as his Grandson Sebastian.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sebbysgiftsbrianhull
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -