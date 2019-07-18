|
TIMBERS
Bridget
Peacefully passed away surrounded by her children at Culrose Residential Home on 5th July 2019. Reunited with her husband and best friend Mervyn. Loving mum, nanny and great-nanny. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Redenhall on Monday 29th July 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit Culrose Residential Home may be sent c/o 31 Redenhall Road, Harleston, IP20 9HE. No formal dress code necessary.
Published in Diss Express on July 18, 2019