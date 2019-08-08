Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Carol NICHOLS

Carol NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS Carol On 24th July 2019 peacefully in hospital, aged 67 years, of Diss. Beloved wife of the late Harry and a much loved mum, nan, great-nan, sister and aunt. Funeral Service at the Waveney Crematorium on 21st August 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Carol for the East of England Ambulance Service may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 8, 2019
