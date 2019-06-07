Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine CLOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine CLOSE

Notice Condolences

Catherine CLOSE Notice
Aged 91 years, on 28th May 2019, at her home in Diss. Cath will be sadly missed by Ron her devoted husband of 70 years, her children Sandra, Lynn and Graham, grandchildren Paul, Anne, Michael, Simon, Rachel and Leah and her many great-grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held at Diss Salvation Army Hall on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a burial in Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Cath for Priscilla Bacon Lodge Support Group may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.