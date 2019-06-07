|
Aged 91 years, on 28th May 2019, at her home in Diss. Cath will be sadly missed by Ron her devoted husband of 70 years, her children Sandra, Lynn and Graham, grandchildren Paul, Anne, Michael, Simon, Rachel and Leah and her many great-grandchildren. Funeral Service to be held at Diss Salvation Army Hall on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a burial in Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Cath for Priscilla Bacon Lodge Support Group may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 7, 2019