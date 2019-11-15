|
KIRKPATRICK
Charles Nelson (Jock) on 2nd November 2019 peacefully in hospital, aged 92 years of Diss. Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Mark, loving grandad and great-grandad, and friend to many. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, Risby on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 1.00pm. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Jock for either Jack Pryor Unit (NNUH) or EAAA may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 15, 2019