Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmund's Chapel
Christine STURGEON

Christine STURGEON Notice
STURGEON

(nee Reeve)

Christine Elizabeth

Passed away peacefully on 9th January 2020, aged 89 years. Dear mum and gran, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmund's Chapel on Friday 7th February at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations, if wished, in aid of St. Mary's Church, Thornham Parva, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, may be given at the service or sent to Chestnut House, 12, Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 24, 2020
