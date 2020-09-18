Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Clive CATTERMOLE

Clive CATTERMOLE Notice
CATTERMOLE Clive David suddenly taken from us on 7th September 2020, aged 64 years of Burston. Best friend and soulmate of Maureen, special grandad of Libby and Elodie, like a dad to Lucy, dear brother of Christine and Christopher and brother-in-law of Terry. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Clive for RSPB may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 18, 2020
