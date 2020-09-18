|
|
CATTERMOLE Clive David suddenly taken from us on 7th September 2020, aged 64 years of Burston. Best friend and soulmate of Maureen, special grandad of Libby and Elodie, like a dad to Lucy, dear brother of Christine and Christopher and brother-in-law of Terry. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Clive for RSPB may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 18, 2020