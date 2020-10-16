Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Colin MANNING

Colin MANNING Notice
MANNING

Colin George on 5th October 2020 suddenly at home, aged 80 years of Winfarthing, formerly of Palgrave. Beloved husband of Ginny, loving dad of Sharon, Roy, Tracy, Julie, Jo and Karen and a dear brother, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. The private funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Palgrave. Donations in memory of Colin for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS) may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 16, 2020
