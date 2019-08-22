Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:15
Ipswich Crematorium
Cemetery Lane
Ipswich
Daisy Ellen

On August 12th 2019 peacefully at Mayfields Care Home, Long Stratton, aged 94 years of Diss, formerly of Debenham. Beloved wife of the late Walter, loving mum of Keith and a dear sister in law and aunt. Funeral service at Ipswich Crematorium, Cemetery Lane, Ipswich on Thursday September 5th 2019 at 2.15pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Daisy for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 22, 2019
