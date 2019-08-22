|
|
BIGGS
Daisy Ellen
On August 12th 2019 peacefully at Mayfields Care Home, Long Stratton, aged 94 years of Diss, formerly of Debenham. Beloved wife of the late Walter, loving mum of Keith and a dear sister in law and aunt. Funeral service at Ipswich Crematorium, Cemetery Lane, Ipswich on Thursday September 5th 2019 at 2.15pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Daisy for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 22, 2019