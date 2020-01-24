Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel
CLARKE

David

taken suddenly on 10th January 2020, aged 56 years of Hoxne. Much loved dad of Hannah, Josh and Ben. Special grandad of Jacob, dear son of Don and Jenny and loving brother of Glenda. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Flowers or donations in lieu for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuenralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 24, 2020
