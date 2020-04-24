Home

David JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

David JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

David Henry

On 9th April 2020 suddenly and peacefully at home, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Beryl, much loved father of Kev, Tass and Gill and loving grandad to Aimee, Sam, Ellie, Molly, Charlotte, George and Harry. Will be greatly missed. Private cremation with remembrance service at a later date. If wished donations to benefit the British Heart Foundation made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
