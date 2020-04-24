|
|
JOHNSON
David Henry
On 9th April 2020 suddenly and peacefully at home, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Beryl, much loved father of Kev, Tass and Gill and loving grandad to Aimee, Sam, Ellie, Molly, Charlotte, George and Harry. Will be greatly missed. Private cremation with remembrance service at a later date. If wished donations to benefit the British Heart Foundation made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 24, 2020