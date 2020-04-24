|
BAKER
Derek
Peacefully at Hartismere Place on 17th April 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, dear dad to Rosie and Monty, Carole and Eddie and Denise and Roy, loving grandad and great-grandad. Private funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Wingfield with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations if wished, to benefit Parkinsons UK payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent to Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 24, 2020