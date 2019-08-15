|
|
LEEDER
Derrick George
Peacefully on 4th August 2019 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearest husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Robert and Angela; Michael and Penny; Matthew and Michelle and a wonderful grandad to Katie, Scott, Alice, Harry, Edith and Jesse. Private cremation. A service to celebrate the life of Derrick will be held at Diss Salvation Army Hall on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 2.30pm, where all are welcome. No flowers please, but any donations to East Anglia's Children's Hospices or East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 15, 2019