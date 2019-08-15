Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick LEEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick LEEDER

Notice Condolences

Derrick LEEDER Notice
LEEDER

Derrick George

Peacefully on 4th August 2019 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearest husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Robert and Angela; Michael and Penny; Matthew and Michelle and a wonderful grandad to Katie, Scott, Alice, Harry, Edith and Jesse. Private cremation. A service to celebrate the life of Derrick will be held at Diss Salvation Army Hall on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 2.30pm, where all are welcome. No flowers please, but any donations to East Anglia's Children's Hospices or East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.