DADE
Diana
of Pulham Market. Passed away peacefully at De Lucy House on 14th June 2020. Much loved mum of Claire and Helen and a special grandma to Henry and Grace. The funeral service will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Pulham Market on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please however donations for Parkinson's UK are welcome and may be given online at www.ivanfisher.co.uk or sent c/o Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, Norton House, Park Drive, Hethersett, Norwich NR9 3EN. Nb. due to Coronavirus restrictions some mourners may be required to remain outside the church.
Published in Diss Express on July 3, 2020