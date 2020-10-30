Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen FLATMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen FLATMAN

Notice Condolences

Doreen FLATMAN Notice
FLATMAN

Doreen peacefully on 22nd October 2020, aged 86 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Laurence, much loved mum of Stephen, Wayne, Lynne and Nicola and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. There will be a private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Doreen for Bressingham Steam Preservation Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -