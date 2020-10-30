|
FLATMAN
Doreen peacefully on 22nd October 2020, aged 86 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Laurence, much loved mum of Stephen, Wayne, Lynne and Nicola and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. There will be a private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Doreen for Bressingham Steam Preservation Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 30, 2020