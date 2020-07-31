|
INGHAM
Dorothy 'Dot'
peacefully on 26th July 2020 at home, aged 83 years, formerly of Garboldisham. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Beverley, Alison, David and Christopher and a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma. She touched the hearts of so many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Private burial. Donations in memory of Dot made payable to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 31, 2020