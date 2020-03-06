Home

Titford Funeral Service
6 Elm Tree Avenue
Frinton-on-Sea, Essex CO13 0BE
01255 850066
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00
Homelands Free Church
Walton-on-Naze
KEMP

Dorothy Elsie

(née Cutting) Formerly of Scole.

Much loved wife of the late Peter John Kemp, sister to the late Olive Mary Cutting, Mum, Gran, Great Gran and good friend to many.

Dorothy passed away

peacefully on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

Memorial Service to take

place at Homelands Free Church, Walton-on-Naze, Essex on Friday 13th March

at 12.00 noon followed

by a private cremation.

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Titford Funeral Directors,

6 Elm Tree Ave, Frinton-on-Sea

CO13 0BE.

Tel 01255 807473
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 6, 2020
