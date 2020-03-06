|
|
KEMP
Dorothy Elsie
(née Cutting) Formerly of Scole.
Much loved wife of the late Peter John Kemp, sister to the late Olive Mary Cutting, Mum, Gran, Great Gran and good friend to many.
Dorothy passed away
peacefully on Sunday 23rd February 2020.
Memorial Service to take
place at Homelands Free Church, Walton-on-Naze, Essex on Friday 13th March
at 12.00 noon followed
by a private cremation.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Titford Funeral Directors,
6 Elm Tree Ave, Frinton-on-Sea
CO13 0BE.
Tel 01255 807473
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 6, 2020